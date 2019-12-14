LSU adding bike lanes to improve safety on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is adding more bike lanes to campus in its attempt to make a safer campus for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“We are beginning the process of transitioning into a bike friendly campus for our LSU community,” states a press release issued by the university.
The new bike lanes will be located along South Stadium Drive and Dalrymple Drive. This will be an extension of the existing paths from Highland Road to the roundabout on Dalrymple.
“Obviously, we’re very excited to see new bike lanes on campus," said Doug Moore, president of Bike Baton Rouge. "Biking is an essential mode of transportation in Baton Rouge, and nowhere is this more true than at LSU. We at Bike Baton Rouge are extremely excited to see LSU doing its part to make Baton Rouge a safer, more enjoyable place to ride.”
Street parking will be removed on South Stadium Drive and Dalrymple Drive. The visitor parking spaces in front of the Dairy Store will be relocated to Tower Drive (south of South Stadium Drive) near EB Doran.
The project is expected to be complete as of January 7, 2020.
