Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton is trying not to let New Orleans' latest bout with key injuries undermine his club's Super Bowl aspirations. The Saints are adapting to the loss of defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins as the Colts come town trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. New Orleans has already demonstrated resilience in the face of injuries to players no less prominent than record-setting quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints went 5-0 without Brees and have already clinched the NFC South Division title for a third year running.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 31 points, Ben Simmons had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers survived a late scare to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-109. Joel Embiid finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia’s fifth straight victory. It was also the 14th consecutive home victory for the 76ers. It's the franchise's longest streak to start a season since winning 22 straight home games in their NBA championship season in 1966-67. Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and J.J. Redick had 19 for the Pelicans. They have lost 11 in a row.
NEW YORK (AP) — There has been a lot of concern from coaches and administrators when it comes to the so-called transfer epidemic in college sports. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says the increased movement of players has done more good than harm. Three quarterbacks are up for the Heisman Trophy this weekend: LSU's Joe Burrow, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields. All are transfers. Russo says they have blossomed as players at their new schools. The NCAA has made it easier for athletes in high-profile sports to switch schools. Russo says it is time to do more.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints say former Pro Bowl linebacker Vaughan Johnson has died at age 57. Johnson played in 120 regular season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986 to 1993. He had 664 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions and five fumble recoveries. Johnson was a member of the club's vaunted “Dome Patrol” linebacker corps. He played in college at North Carolina State and began his pro career with the Jacksonville Bulls of the United State Football League before the Saints selected him in the first round of a USFL supplemental draft in 1986.