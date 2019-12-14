Gradual weekend warm up; storms back late Sun-early Mon.

Sunday, another nice, but warmer day. Highs Sunday amidst a warm front will climb into the mid and possibly even upper 70s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south 5-15mph under cloudy skies. Late Sunday as a cold front approaches the ArkLaTex, showers and storms are likely to develop. A few could become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for late Sunday, early Monday morning.