Gradual weekend warm up; storms back late Sun-early Mon.

Good Saturday Morning! A foggy start to the day, but conditions are gradually improving and will be fairly nice by late morning and the afternoon. We'll continue with the warming trend now through Sunday with a mostly rain free weekend. However by late Sunday night into early Monday morning, the chance for strong to severe storms returns.
A chilly start yet again in the upper 30s, but late morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s. By the afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. We'll have calm winds throughout the day out of the west at 5mph.
Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, but outdoor evening plans will not see any threat for rain. Temperatures will be in the low 60s and then fall into the 50s tonight. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the mid 40s.
Sunday, another nice, but warmer day. Highs Sunday amidst a warm front will climb into the mid and possibly even upper 70s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south 5-15mph under cloudy skies. Late Sunday as a cold front approaches the ArkLaTex, showers and storms are likely to develop. A few could become strong to severe with all modes of severe weather possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for late Sunday, early Monday morning.
Monday afternoon, the severe weather potential will be greater for much of northwest Louisiana and parts of deep east Texas. A slight risk exists for these areas in part because of the front moving through during daytime heating with increased instability. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado remain a possibility. Keep tuning in this weekend as we iron out more details as guidance becomes more clear.
Tuesday, cooler and dry as high temperatures only climb into the 50s. More quiet and cool weather will continue for much of the work week.
Have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.