What’s in a name? It could be a free Firehouse sub

(KSLA) — There's a free medium sub waiting for you today at Firehouse Subs.
That is, if your first name is Crystal, Jason or Richard.
You must show your photo ID to get a free medium sub with any purchase.
“Just our way to thank our guests ... by name,” the company says on its Facebook page.
Firehouse Subs has been selecting a different name or names each day this week.
So far, the company has chosen:
- Jennifer on Monday,
- Daniel on Tuesday
- A triple header — Marquita, Michael and Michelle — on Wednesday
- Another trio Thursday: Amanda, Carlos and Christopher
- And that brings us back to today’s names — Crystal, Jason and Richard.
There will be a new name or names Saturday.
Or download the company’s app and sign up for push alerts.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.