What’s in a name? It could be a free Firehouse sub

Today’s reward is for people named Crystal, Jason or Richard; a new name will be selected Saturday

Depending on what your name is, Firehouse Subs will give you a free medium sub with any purchase. And the restaurant chain selects different names each day. (Source: Firehouse Subs)
By Curtis Heyen | December 13, 2019 at 3:36 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 3:51 PM

(KSLA) — There's a free medium sub waiting for you today at Firehouse Subs.

That is, if your first name is Crystal, Jason or Richard.

That is, if your first name is Crystal, Jason or Richard.

You must show your photo ID to get a free medium sub with any purchase.

“Just our way to thank our guests ... by name,” the company says on its Facebook page.

Firehouse Subs has been selecting a different name or names each day this week.

So far, the company has chosen:

  • Jennifer on Monday,
  • Daniel on Tuesday
  • A triple header — Marquita, Michael and Michelle — on Wednesday
  • Another trio Thursday: Amanda, Carlos and Christopher
  • And that brings us back to today’s names — Crystal, Jason and Richard.

There will be a new name or names Saturday.

You can click here to see whose name is drawn next.

Or download the company’s app and sign up for push alerts.

Click here to find the Firehouse Subs restaurant nearest you.

