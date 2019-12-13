Troopers arrest teen for high-speed chase

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police arrested a 16-year-old male 13 days after leading troopers on a high-speed chase in late November.
The teen faces two counts of aggravated flight, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless operation and hit and run.
According to Brent Hardy, public information officer for LSP Troop G, a trooper spotted the teen driving a silver car heading west on Interstate 20 near mile marker 31. The trooper clocked the driver going 120 miles an hour in a 70 miles an hour zone.
Hardy said the trooper tried to pull the teen over but he continued. A second trooper clocked the teen at 126 miles per hour.
At one time in the chase, the driver of the vehicle lost control and struck a bridge railing; however, he continued to lead troopers on the chase.
After hitting the bridge, the driver then drove east in the westbound lane and almost hit two marked LSP units. Troopers were unable to locate the driver after the incident.
During the investigation, detectives learned the vehicle used in the chase was a 2007 Toyota Avalon and the name of the driver. Troopers arrested the teen at a residence in Shreveport and located the suspected vehicle in a wooded area behind the home.
