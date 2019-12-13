Suspect in murder of Shreveport officer sentenced to prison on other charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A federal judge Friday sentenced a Shreveport man who was arrested in connection to the murder of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne on unrelated charges.
According to a news release, Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Junior sentenced Glenn Frierson, 39, of Shreveport for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Frierson was arrested on January 15, 2019 in connection to Payne’s murder.
The judge ordered Frierson to spend the next 12 years of his life behind bars on the drugs and weapons charges.
According to the news release, the federal charges originated from the Shreveport Police Department’s investigation into drug buys at Frierson’s workplace. Undercover officers purchased drugs as part of the investigation.
During a search warrant of the business on May 3, 2018, officers discovered that Frierson was in possession of a .40 caliber pistol next to his barber stall.
“Further investigation revealed that Frierson owned the pistol and carried it for protection when selling illegal drugs,” the news release stated. Officers also found drugs at the business.
Frierson pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2019. He was previously convicted in 2009 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
"This case demonstrates the dangers presented by armed drug dealers in Shreveport and throughout the Western District of Louisiana,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph. “We will continue to make every effort at the federal level to eliminate this senseless violence and support our men and women in law enforcement.”
Frierson is scheduled for a court hearing in connection to his murder charges in Payne’s murder next week, along with two other suspects.
