Shreveport water rates set to increase in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — If you pay a water bill in Shreveport, expect to see your rates rise in January 2020.
Back in 2013, Shreveport City Council members voted on rate increases through 2022.
Water rates are based on a tier system. Which tier you’re in depends on how much water your household uses in a month. Click here to see your tier.
A Caddo District Court judge ruled in October in favor of the citizens of Shreveport that customers had been overcharged for water.
And on Tuesday, City Council members voted to approve the rounding of gallons for a bill. That means the city can continue to round a customer’s water bill to the nearest 1,000 gallons. For example, a water bill showing 900 gallons used is rounded up to 1,000 gallons.
Several people throughout the city are upset about the rate increase and want city leaders to find ways to lower their bills.
“I live on a fixed income, and having to pay more money for water is difficult,” James Thomas said. “Every year, we seem to pay more money for basic city services.”
