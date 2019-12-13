Salvation Army reopening thrift store for one-day sale Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love a good bargain then you are in luck. The Salvation Army is reopening its family store for a one day sale on Friday, Dec. 13th.
Doors will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over at 147 E. Stoner Avenue in Shreveport.
Last year spring the store reopened for its first one day sale after being closed for months. The store had to shut its doors after officials realized they weren’t in a position financially to keep it up and running.
“We appreciate the generosity of our local community and their willingness to donate to the Salvation Army,” said Corps Officer, Lt. Jamaal Ellis. “Our public sales help to generate proceeds for our local programs, but the store also helps serve clients through our social services programs.”
Clothing vouchers can be redeemed at the store and items such as furniture are still available for families they serve transitioning out of homelessness.
During the store’s closure, the Salvation Army has continued to accept donations from the community, and they will continue to do so. The community can drop off donations at the family store on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
