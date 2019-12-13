Quiet weekend, rain and storms return Monday

Quiet weather continues through the weekend with a warm up coming. As we start next week a storm system and cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms back to the area with possibly some severe weather.
We’ll be chilly but quiet this evening and into tonight. Skies will stay partly cloudy with temperatures settling back into the low 40s by morning. Saturday looks pleasant with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Sunday will be warm and likely dry for most of the area. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms return on Monday. A few strong to severe storms are possible depending on the track of our next weather maker. Right now the best chance for any stronger storms appears to be across NW Louisiana. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s by midday Monday, but will likely fall through the afternoon as colder air starts to move back in.
We’re back to dry weather and sunshine Tuesday, but temperatures will be a good bit colder. Highs will be around 50 with overnight lows Tuesday night near to slightly below freezing.
Much of the rest of the week will be quiet with temperatures gradually returning to the 60s by Friday. Some showers look possible as we wrap up the work week.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
