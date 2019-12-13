Pedestrian hit by car dies; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A pedestrian has died following a wreck in north Shreveport.
Officers got the call just after 6 a.m. to the intersection of North Market Street and Havens Road. Traffic is down to one lane on southbound North Market.
According to police on the scene, the driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over following the wreck.
The victim is a man and was sent to a Shreveport hospital. However, Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis confirms that the pedestrian has died.
The crash remains under investigation. No word on if the driver will be cited.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.