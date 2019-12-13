3 moms Lighting Up Lunch to pay off school lunch debts

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Within 24 hours, three mothers with children attending Bossier Parish public schools raised more than $5,000 and paid off school lunch debt at 10 elementary schools in the School District.
“We thought we’d do one school. Well, one turned into five, turned into nine,” states Ami Moss, who along with Terri Levesque and Christi Turner dreamed up this idea after attending a church service a few days ago.
The message to church members that day was to go into the community and “light up Christmas” by doing good deeds and spreading Christmas cheer.
The ladies contacted the Bossier Parish School District and were shocked to learn that the amount owed by parents of elementary school students was in excess of $30,000.
“To know that there are thousands of dollars out there that these babies just can’t pay was heartbreaking,” Moss says.
Two elementary schools in the district are owed in excess of $5,000 each by parents unable to payoff their growing debt.
The three women hope to raise the remaining $26,000 needed to clear all lunch debt at all elementary schools in the parish by the Christmas break.
They are accepting donations by PayPal through the email address LightingUpLunch@yahoo.com.
For more information, you can call them at (318) 572-1653.
