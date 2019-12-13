LSU President F. King Alexander will leave for Oregon State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - F. King Alexander, the current president of LSU, has been named the new president of Oregon State University, in Corvallis, Ore.
Alexander will replace current Oregon State University President Ed Ray who will be leaving Oregon State after 17 years in June 2020.
Thomas Galligan, dean of LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center, will serve as the interim president while the LSU Board of Supervisors conducts a national search for Alexander’s replacement.
Alexander’s last day as president of LSU will be Dec. 31.
“This was a very difficult decision for me given my fondness for LSU and the tremendous progress we’re making here,” Alexander said in a statement issued by LSU.
“It’s been a privilege to be part of such an important and iconic university system. I’m proud of what we’ve collectively accomplished, including setting records for enrollment in size, diversity and academic achievement. Shenette and I, along with our family, thank LSU and Baton Rouge for making our many years here so memorable.”
Alexander became the president of LSU in 2013 after serving as the president of California State University, Long Beach for seven years. . He also served as president of Murray State University in Kentucky from 2001 to 2005.
This is a breaking news story. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.