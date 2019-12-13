Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-FORMER-NFL-PLAYERS-CHARGED
10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program. They include five who played on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers. Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006. It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.
AP-US-EX-DEACON-RAPE-CHARGE
Ex-Roman Catholic deacon indicted on child rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Roman Catholic Church deacon in New Orleans has been indicted on a charge that he raped an altar boy 40 years ago. The New Orleans district attorney's office says in a news release that 84-year-old George Brignac was charged by a grand jury Thursday. He was arrested in September. Brignac was defrocked as a deacon in 1988 amid allegations of abuse. He had been acquitted of a separate abuse charge in 1978. District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says there is no Louisiana time limit for prosecuting race cases involving children younger than 12.
LOUISIANA BUDGET
House GOP leader blocks Louisiana income forecast boost
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's income forecasting battles are continuing into Gov. John Bel Edwards' next four-year term. The House's Republican budget committee chairman Cameron Henry refused Thursday to boost the state's revenue projections as sought by the Democratic Edwards administration. Henry says the state faces too much financial uncertainty. The three other members sought to increase this year's forecast by $170 million and next year's by $103 million. But decisions by the conference must be unanimous. Henry's refusal of the changes gives Edwards less money to include in his budget proposal for next year.
FISH RELEASE
500 grass-eating carp released into overgrown Louisiana lake
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Parks officials in Louisiana's capital city say more than 500 grass-eating carp have been released into a lake to help gobble up vegetation taking over the water. The Advocate reports that a warmer winter and an excess of nutrients from runoff has allowed vegetation to flourish in Baton Rouge's City Park Lake. The fish released Thursday cost around $5.50 each and were driven down from a fishery in Arkansas. Officials say it will take at least six months for the bottom feeders to make a dent in the overgrowth. In an additional $50 million effort, the city will dredge six neglected lakes in 2020.
LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE-LEADERSHIP
Louisiana legislative leadership races cloaked in secrecy
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The secrecy that shrouds competition for Louisiana's legislative leadership jobs is drawing new criticism, as deals are being brokered behind closed doors ahead of the new term. A secret ballot process to choose the Senate president is under fire from a government watchdog organization. And a private meeting among House Republicans to discuss the House speaker's race is provoking disputes among GOP lawmakers. The majority-Republican Legislature is exerting newfound independence from a tradition that once gave governors a heavy hand in selections of legislative leaders. And that's changing the dynamics of the backroom negotiating.
AP-US-FORMER-NFL-PLAYER-SLAYING-ARREST
Former NFL player charged in 2013 slaying in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A one-time NFL player is charged with murder in a 2013 slaying in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Police say 31-year-old Devin Holland was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Timothy Pena during an apparent drug deal six years ago. Booking records show DNA evidence linked Holland to the truck where Pena was found dead. Another man was charged in the killing earlier this month. The Advocate reports that Holland played football for McNeese State and Tulane University before signing a contract with Tampa Bay in 2011. He also signed with the Washington Redskins before being released in 2013.
AP-LA-LABEL FACTORY CLOSING
101 New Orleans area jobs lost with label factory closure
HARAHAN, La. (AP) — A 147-year-old labeling factory in suburban New Orleans is scheduled to close in February, meaning the loss of 101 jobs. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the Walle Corp. began in 1872. The company is now headquartered in a suburb of Atlanta. It was acquired last month by Chicago-based Fort Dearborn Company. The new owner informed Louisiana labor officials in a letter last week that it plans to close the factory in the New Orleans suburb of Harahan.
BC-US-FRENCH QUARTER SHOOTING
2nd arrest in holiday French Quarter shooting that hurt 12
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say the second of two suspects has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting at the edge of the French Quarter that wounded 12 people. A Wednesday morning police news release says 22-year-old LaBryson Polidore was arrested around midnight in the Baton Rouge area. The other suspect was 21-year-old Stafford Starks. He was arrested Tuesday in St. Mary Parish. Police said the two were involved in an ongoing feud. It erupted in gunfire early on the morning of Dec. 1. That's when the two encountered each other amid crowds visiting New Orleans for a college football game.