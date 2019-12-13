Internal audit shows someone outside City Hall ordered changes in City of Shreveport’s insurance coverage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s an an alarming discovery in a City of Shreveport audit given to City Council members within the past 24 hours.
KSLA News 12 has obtained a copy as well and still is sifting through the document.
This independent, internal audit shows that a member of Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration may have jumped the gun, initiating changes in the city’s insurance coverage before ever becoming a city employee.
Months ago, the audit was initiated by an audit committee made up of City Council members to try to clear up any timeline issues.
The final version of the 25-page audit was completed yesterday by the city’s internal audit office.
One of the biggest questions the audit was to answer is about the timeline of changes being made.
Changes were made to the city’s insurance coverage for Shreveport’s $815 million in assets fairly early in Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
Did someone within the current administration initiate city business before Perkins officially became mayor?
Shortly after Perkins took office, two local insurance companies were fired.
The mayor then gave the job of covering the city’s potential losses to an out-of-town insurance provider.
Some council members questioned the timing of Perkins’ decision.
Beginning on page 10, the audit answers that concern in part.
It states that no appropriate process was followed.
The audit also reveals that the directive to broker new insurance for the city came from the current chief adviser to the mayor who was not a city employee at the time.
Now the question is whether that qualifies as illegal or unethical.
KSLA News 12′s calls to the city spokesman for a response have yet to be returned.
