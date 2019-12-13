Great weekend weather, but rain to start next week

(KSLA) - Our next weather maker will be arriving Monday next week. A cold front will arrive bringing rain and a few storms. Some severe weather is possible to the east of the ArklaTex. We will be keeping a close eye on that. Until the cold front arrives, the weather will be quiet Friday and Saturday.
For today, it will be a nice and sunny day with a few passing clouds here and there. At times, there will be more clouds that sun. Don't let the clouds scare you though. There is still no chance of rain for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be starting a little cool this morning, but will be a little warmer this afternoon. The 60s will return in the afternoon, making it a beautiful day!
Saturday will be nice as well! This might be the best day of the next several days. This is because it will be nice and sunny with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. It will be great weather to get out of the house and finish any Christmas shopping or to simply enjoy the weather!
Sunday will be a little warmer, but there will be more cloud cover and a small chance for rain. The rain chances are up to 10% for the afternoon. Most of us will not see any rain at all. I would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have, but maybe have an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
Monday morning is when our next weather maker will arrive. There will be some heavy rain scattered across the ArkLaTex. A cold front will be pushing through. The good news is that the front will be gone by the afternoon, so the rain should come to an end. The bad news is that temperatures will be cold again.
We are watching for the potential for some severe weather. There is a small risk to the east of the ArkLaTex. This may move closer to our viewing area, so we will keep an eye on this as the day gets closer. As of now, I would have some way to receive alerts in case any severe weather strikes.
Tuesday and Wednesday next week will have great weather with abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. So by the middle of next week, we could be dealing with some frost again. Keep the jackets handy for next week!
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
