Austin police searching for missing woman and baby

AUSTIN, Tx. (KPLC) - The Austin Police Department Missing Person’s Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman and her baby.
Lake Charles native, Heidi Broussard, 33, was last seen dropping her child off at Cowan Elementary School on 2817 Kentish Dr. around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2019.
Police believe they both returned to their home near West William Cannon and South First Street, but have not been seen or heard from since.
Heidi Broussard is described as being 33-years old, 5′3″ and 150 pounds. She has long dark hair with highlights.
Her child, Margot Carey, is two weeks old weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces and is 22 inches tall.
Authorities ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police at 512-974-5250.
