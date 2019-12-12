Temperatures rebound through the weekend

Friday and the weekend overall is shaping up to be nice. There could be potentially a few sprinkles in the northern ArkLaTex Friday, but for the most part expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures Friday and the weekend will be moving into the 60s for most in the ArkLaTex. While Saturday and shaping up to be nice clouds will be on the increase Sunday. There is potential for some showers late in the day Sunday as the next cold front moves toward the region.