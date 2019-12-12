Temperatures rebound through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As the weekend approaches the ArkLaTex will be seeing moderating temperatures as high pressure continues to dominate the region. Your weekend is shaping up to be nice at the start, but we are watching increasing clouds along with a chance of rain Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That front moves through early Monday bringing cooler temperatures to the ArkLaTex for most of next week.
As for your Thursday prepare to give yourself an extra minute of two this morning to let your car heat up as we are seeing some frost around the region. But much like Wednesday once we get to sunrise just after 7 AM temperatures will quickly start to rise . Expect high temperatures today to be in the upper 50s for most us.
Friday and the weekend overall is shaping up to be nice. There could be potentially a few sprinkles in the northern ArkLaTex Friday, but for the most part expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures Friday and the weekend will be moving into the 60s for most in the ArkLaTex. While Saturday and shaping up to be nice clouds will be on the increase Sunday. There is potential for some showers late in the day Sunday as the next cold front moves toward the region.
The bulk of the rainfall though will move through on Monday as temperatures will be dropping all day as cold air rushes in behind the front. Expect most of the rain to move out by the early afternoon hours. Freezes will be on the way for both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
So while rain is on the way early next week break out those sunglasses once again today! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
