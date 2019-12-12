Shreveport artist inspires young girls with her book

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Artist Yolanda Glass combines her passion for art and writing in her book Zion the Great.
Zion the Great details the life of a young girl living with Alopecia. Alopecia is a disease where people experience hair loss.
Yolanda’s granddaughter Zion, has alopecia. Glass says her inspiration to write this book comes from her hopes to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams no matter the circumstances.
The character Zion in the book is challenged in several situations to prove her worth.
“Situations where she is in the Jungle, she’s in a spaceship, she doesn’t have hair in those situations but she is still great," Glass said. "I can still do these things, not having hair doesn’t stop her and has nothing to do with her being great.”
“I encourage if anyone is affected, even if their not ill, that they actually get this for their children”, Glass said.
Over 2 million people in the United States have some form of Alopecia.
Zion the Great is available for purchase at most bookstores and online at amazon.com.
