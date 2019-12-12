Nicholls St. puts streak on line vs WVU

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors. Dexter McClanahan, Andre Jones, Elvis Harvey Jr. and D'Angelo Hunter have combined to account for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year and 59 percent of all Colonels points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 35.2 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 23 over his last three games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.