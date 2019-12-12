Nice weather for now until our next weather maker arrives

(KSLA) - The weather across the ArkLaTex will be quiet for a few more days. There will not be any rain through the first half of the weekend. By the beginning of next week is when those rain chances will go back up with the arrival of our next weather maker.
This evening will be nice and cool. There may be a few small passing clouds, but it will otherwise be clear. Temperatures will be falling from the mid to upper 40s to the lower 40s. So, you may need a jacket for any evening plans.
Overnight, it will be cold again. However, it will not be as cold. Most places will fall to the 30s, but we should not be near the freezing mark. You will want a jacket in the morning though. With the temperatures a little warmer, I do not expect any frost on your windshield in the morning. It will be another clear night as well.
On Friday, it will be a nice and sunny day with a few passing clouds here and there. There is still no chance of rain for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will also be a little warmer. The 60s will return in the afternoon, making it a beautiful day!
Saturday will be nice as well! This might be the best day of the next several. This is because it will be nice and sunny with temperatures reaching the mid 60s. It will be great weather to get out of the house and finish any Christmas shopping or to simply enjoy the weather!
Sunday will be a little warmer, but there will be more cloud cover and a small chance for rain. The rain chances are up to 20% for the afternoon. I would not cancel any outdoor plans you may have, but maybe have an indoor plan alternative.
Monday morning is when our next weather maker will arrive. There will be some heavy rain scattered across the ArkLaTex. A cold front will be pushing through. The good news is that the front will be gone by the afternoon, so the rain should come to an end. The bad news is that temperatures will be cold again.
Tuesday and Wednesday next week will have great weather with abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the 50s. Overnight lows will be int he lower to mid 30s. So by the middle of next week, we could be dealing with some frost again. Keep the jackets handy for next week!
Have a great rest of the week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
