New Louisiana lawmakers are expected to begin work

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In just a few months the Louisiana state legislature will start a new session and there are a lot of new faces to become familiar with.
The Senate expects to name Lafayette’s Page Cortez as their next president. Cortez served on the transportation committee chair during his last term.
The House, however, has not picked a speaker yet.
Political experts say the house and senate leadership will likely dictate the tone of the next four years under governor John Bel Edwards.
The session begins in early March.
