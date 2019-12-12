Man runs from traffic stop, police searching area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police and Shreveport police officers are searching for a man after he ran from a traffic stop.
Officers got the call just before 8:20 a.m. regarding a possible bank robbery. However, dispatchers notified them that the call was canceled after learning it wasn’t a robbery.
However, in the area, a trooper pulled over a driver near Midway and Fairy Avenue. The driver of the vehicle got out and ran off.
Troopers and officers are in the area searching for the driver.
A spokesperson for LSP, Trooper Brent Hardy advises drivers to not pick up hitchhikers and to call law enforcement if anyone sees anything suspicious.
Hardy added authorities do not know why the man ran from the traffic stop and they do not know ho he is.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.