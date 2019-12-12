Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday to the player deemed to be the best in college football. The four finalists this year include three quarterbacks. The favorite is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has led the Tigers to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff behind 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields are the other QBs. The fourth player is star defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State. All four players will be in the playoff later this month.