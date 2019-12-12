Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer with 13.4 seconds remaining, and the Sacramento Kings overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-93.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — RJ Nembhard led a balanced scoring effort with 15 points and TCU cruised through most of the second half in a 70-60 win over Winthrop. Desmond Bane finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Horned Frogs in the first meeting between the two schools. Josh Ferguson scored 14 on a rough shooting night for Winthrop. The Eagles shot a season-low 32% and were just 8 of 31 from 3-point range.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree had 20 points, A’tyanna Gaulden and Erynn Barnum scored 14 each, and No. 21 Arkansas ran away from Tulsa 91-41. Tolefree remained hot from 3-point distance, making 6 of 10. She has made 13 of 22 3-pointers over the last three games. Barnum, a redshirt freshman forward, had her first career double-double, adding 12 rebounds to her 14 points.
UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday to the player deemed to be the best in college football. The four finalists this year include three quarterbacks. The favorite is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has led the Tigers to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff behind 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields are the other QBs. The fourth player is star defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State. All four players will be in the playoff later this month.