Gunfire compels mother to ask city for counseling

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Nov. 20 is a date the Destiny family won’t soon forget. As they were sleeping, bullets started flying through their apartment.
The most riddled room belonged to their 2-year-old daughter, McKayla, who was in her crib.
“I went to check on my 2-year-old, fearing the worse,” Sarah Destiny recalled. “When I got inside, she was fine but her room had several bullet holes and shell casings on the floor.”
Because of that, Destiny has since moved her family out of the apartment complex on Shreveport’s Grimmett Drive.
And with that scary night still haunting her, the mother is asking the city to stop the violence and look into bringing mental health counselors to crime scenes to help those who are impacted by the violence.
“Adults having to deal with this type of stuff is bad enough, but think about the children who don’t deserve this type of tragedy," Destiny said. “I don’t know how to address these kinds of situations like a mental health expert.”
Dr. Matthew Tull, of Verywellmind.com, said exposure to gun violence can be difficult for a number of reasons.
Gunfire is unpredictable and uncontrollable. And that can cause people to feel as if there is nothing they can do to protect themselves.
As for Destiny, she plans to move her family out of Shreveport.
