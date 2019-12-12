Grambling church in flames early Thursday morning

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) -The China Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Grambling was engulfed in flames early Thursday morning.
The church's pastor, Damian Wilson, says he was in shock when he saw the church on fire. He says he got a call around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, and believes the fire started shortly before then.
Pastor Wilson says the church is 125 years old and has a lot of history and memories attached to it. He says it means a lot to the members.
Wilson says firefighters initially told him they believed the fire started in the kitchen area, and then it quickly overcame the building. He says they're waiting on a call back later in the day from the State Fire Marshal's office.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KNOE. All rights reserved.