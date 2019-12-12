Funeral for Veteran found in his apartment to be held on Dec. 12

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The funeral for a veteran will be held today and the public is invited to attend.
Graveside services for Ronald White Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
White was retired navy and served in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Persian Gulf. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
White’s remains were found in his apartment three years after he died.
Precious Memories Funeral Home is handling White’s arrangements.
