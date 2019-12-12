Funeral for Veteran found in his apartment to be held on Dec. 12

Funeral for Veteran found in his apartment to be held on Dec. 12
(Source: WBTV)
By KSLA Digital Team | December 12, 2019 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 10:19 AM

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The funeral for a veteran will be held today and the public is invited to attend.

Graveside services for Ronald White Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

White was retired navy and served in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Persian Gulf. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery has two services this week. We would like to invite anyone that is available...

Posted by Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

White’s remains were found in his apartment three years after he died.

Precious Memories Funeral Home is handling White’s arrangements.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.