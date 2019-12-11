Winter chill for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After the cold, wet, and dreary weather on Tuesday our skies will be clear and sunny on our Wednesday. While temperatures will be cold as you head out the door this morning ample sunshine will get our temperatures into the 50s during the afternoon. Throughout the rest of the week temperatures will be slowly rebounding heading into the weekend. The first half of your weekend looks nice, but an impending cold front could be bring some showers to the ArkLaTex Sunday.
Your Wednesday forecast will be a chilly one. Temperatures this morning will be in the 20s and 30s across the ArkLaTex and will move up into the low 50s during the afternoon. Sunshine will be dominating the region.
As for the rest of the week your forecast is looking dry with moderating temperatures. By Friday 60s should be returning to the ArkLaTex with highs getting into the mid 60s Saturday. Sunday could see some showers move into the region out ahead of our next cold front. If we don’t see showers Sunday we will certainly see rain on Monday.
So while you will need the heavy jackets this morning the sunglasses will also be back this afternoon. Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman.
