Winter chill for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After the cold, wet, and dreary weather on Tuesday our skies will be clear and sunny on our Wednesday. While temperatures will be cold as you head out the door this morning ample sunshine will get our temperatures into the 50s during the afternoon. Throughout the rest of the week temperatures will be slowly rebounding heading into the weekend. The first half of your weekend looks nice, but an impending cold front could be bring some showers to the ArkLaTex Sunday.