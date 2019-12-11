NWLA Veterans Cemetery invites public to two veterans’ funerals

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is welcoming anyone to celebrate the life of two veterans in two separate graveside services.
The burial of Edward Howard Boudreau will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery.
According to a Facebook post, Boudreau has no family. Boudreau was a Navy vet who served in the Vietnam War. His funeral arrangements is being handled by Centuries Funeral Home.
Another veteran with an upcoming funeral is Ronald White Sr.
White’s remains were discovered three years after his death.
His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
White was retired navy and served in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Persian Gulf. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
Precious Memories Funeral Home is handling White’s arrangements.
