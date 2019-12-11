Megachurch rising from the ashes a year after blaze

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s been a year of prayer and a year of reconnecting.
Now a Bossier City megachurch is ready to rebuild.
Dec. 10 marked one year since a massive blaze engulfed First Bossier.
And church leaders say they’re making great strides, both physically and spiritually.
The flames could be seen for miles early that December morning.
The fire eventually destroyed 100,000 square feet of building space on the campus of First Bossier Church in the 2800 block of East Texas Street.
In mid-May, senior pastor Dr. Brad Jurkovich unveiled plans to rebuild 65,000 square feet.
And on one-year anniversary of the fire, Jurkovich shared with KSLA News 12 some of the remodeling that’s already been completed.
It’s a project, he said, made possible by faith, prayer and a few compromises.
“Look, everybody’s got a preference, everybody’s got their likes and dislikes. You’re not going to please everybody," Jurkovich started.
"But the spirit of First Bossier has been, listen, I might not like every little detail or whatever. But we’re excited about being able to rebuild.”
In just a few weeks, he said, the concrete for the foundations will be poured.
Construction is expected to take about 18-24 months.
That puts the completion date in mid- to late 2021.
Jurkovich said the recovery efforts are taken as an article of faith among the congregation’s 3,500 or so members.
“We’re a very hopeful people. And so our hope is in a risen, living truth in Jesus. And so that permeates everything we do and see," he said.
"So whether a family’s walking through tragedy in their personal life, maybe it’s financial or relational, whatever, we have a God of hope.”
The church’s rebuilding includes upgrades to its children’s facilities, worship center seat space, along with a new foyer and meeting space to complete the $20 million project.
Jurkovich said they hope to be debt free after construction is over, all thanks to the insurance payout.
