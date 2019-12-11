Man found shot dead along roadway in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man has been found shot dead alongside a rural highway just inside Claiborne Parish.
Authorities initially thought they were dealing with a fatal hit-and-run accident but then learned that the man had been shot once in his head, Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey said.
The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the death by someone who called about 3 a.m. Tuesday and reported that there was a body at Louisiana Highway 146 (White Lightning Road) at Louisiana Highway 545.
That’s just inside Lincoln Parish, so Claiborne authorities contacted the sheriff’s office there.
The two Lincoln sheriff’s deputies and a Louisiana state trooper who responded found no body at that intersection.
The trooper decided to go a little farther, into Claiborne Parish.
He found the man dead on Hoodtown Road (Louisiana Highway 533) at LA 146, Bailey said.
That’s four miles west-northwest of LA 146 at LA 545.
Investigators thought they were dealing with a fatal hit-and-run accident and began investigating the man’s death as such.
Then they discovered that he had been shot once in his head.
He’s a Ruston native who is in his 40s who now lives and works in Homer, Bailey said.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, the sheriff added.
Since the discovery, Bailey said, investigators have interviewed several people and subpoenaed some cellphone records.
They have no person of interest at this point, he added.
The man’s body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark., for an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.