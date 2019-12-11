Look up! ArkLaTex gets a good view of the International Space Station through Thursday!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The International Space Station (ISS) will be visible across the ArkLaTex the next few evenings. Wednesday and Thursday will have the best viewing although some clouds may be around on Thursday.
You’ll be able to see the ISS in the western sky after sunset. Both nights it will become visible in the NW sky about 10 degrees above the horizon, track across the western sky and then set several minutes later in the SE. It will look like a bright ‘star’ moving steadily across the sky. The ISS moves at 17,500 miles per hour! You’ll have about 6 minutes to see it both nights.
Here are the times to look for it the next couple of nights:
Wednesday: 6:26pm (Max height: 52°)
Thursday: 5:38pm (Max height: 74°)
You can sign up for alerts on when you can see the ISS through NASA here. The ISS also has an Instagram page to view pictures taken from the space station and astronauts.
