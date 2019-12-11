Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas inmate faces execution for killing prison supervisor
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate faces execution for killing a supervisor at an Amarillo state prison shoe factory nearly 17 years ago. Travis Runnels is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the January 2003 death of 38-year-old Stanley Wiley. Prosecutors say Runnels slashed Wiley’s throat at a prison in Amarillo because he didn’t like working as a janitor at the factory. His attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution, alleging he was sentenced to death based on false testimony. If the execution happens, he would be the 22nd inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the ninth in Texas.
TEXAS GIRL-LIFE SUPPORT
New judge to decide on removing life support for Texas baby
DALLAS (AP) — A new judge will consider if a Texas hospital can take a 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family's opposition. The move comes after questions were raised about the previous judge's impartiality. A temporary restraining order stopping Cook Children's Medical Center from removing life-sustaining treatment from Tinslee Lewis was to expire Tuesday. But with the change in judges, a new hearing in the case is now set for Thursday in Fort Worth. Cook Children's says Tinslee requires full respiratory and cardiac support. Doctors say further care is futile and they believe she's suffering. Her family is seeking another facility to treat the girl.
AP-BORDER-WALL-LAWSUITS
Judge halts some military spending on border wall
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from spending some Defense Department money to build a border wall with Mexico, the latest twist in a long-running legal battle over one of the president's signature domestic issues and campaign priorities. The ruling applies to $3.6 billion that was diverted in September from 127 military construction projects to build 175 miles (280 kilometers) of border wall. The Justice Department says it will appeal.
SMUGGLED IMMIGRANTS
Chinese migrants found hiding in appliances at US crossing
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eleven Chinese migrants have been found hiding in furniture and appliances inside a truck that was stopped while it tried to enter the United States. at a Southern California border crossing. Photos provided by authorities show at least one person crammed inside a washing machine and another curled up in a wooden chest. Agents made the weekend discovery during a search at the border crossing between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego. The truck driver is an American citizen and was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling. The 11 Chinese citizens were detained pending criminal and immigration proceedings.
AP-US-TEXAS-CARGO-PLANE-CRASH
Pilot killed when small cargo plane crashes in Texas
VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small cargo airplane was killed in a plane crash in south Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the single-engine Cessna 208 shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Victoria, about 125 miles southwest of Houston. The wreckage of the plane was later found in a field north of Victoria, and authorities in Texas confirmed the pilot was killed. The plane had been contracted to carry UPS packages and was traveling from Victoria to Houston.
OBIT-PHILIP MCKEON
Philip McKeon, "Tommy" on '80s sitcom "Alice," dies at 55
DALLAS (AP) — A family spokesman says Philip McKeon, who as a child actor was featured as the son of Linda Lavin's Alice Hyatt in the 1980s CBS situation comedy “Alice,” has died in Texas at age 55. Spokesman Jeff Ballard said McKeon died Tuesday after a long illness. He said further details on where and how he McKeon died were being withheld at his family's request. McKeon acted in the role of Tommy Hyatt in “Alice” from 1976 to 1985. His most recent acting role was in the video “Ghoulies IV,” which was released in 1994.
AP-US-OFFICER-SHOT-HOUSTON
No bond for suspect in officer's death; mental illness cited
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Houston officer say their client has a history of mental illness. Arturo Solis, dressed in yellow jail clothing, did not say anything during a short court hearing Monday in Houston in which a judge ordered that he remain jailed without bond on a capital murder charge in the Saturday shooting death of Sgt. Christopher Brewster. Anthony Osso, one of Solis’ court-appointed attorneys, told reporters afterward that Solis cried during the hearing. Osso said he was still trying to learn specific details about Solis' mental illness history. Osso asked that the public wait to hear all the facts in the case.
IMMIGRATION DETENTION-HOTLINE
Immigrant advocates sue US over yanked detention hotline
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Immigrant advocates have sued the Trump administration for ending a free hotline that allowed detained immigrants to report concerns about custody conditions. The nonprofit group Freedom for Immigrants says the administration yanked the line after it was featured on the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black." The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles says the move is retaliation for the group's criticism of custody conditions. U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement says the hotline was removed last year from a list of legal providers that immigrants can call for free. The agency says the group had been misusing the hotline for three-way calling to connect detainees to family.
AP-US-INTERIOR-ETHICS
Watchdog: Interior official's meetings broke ethics rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — The watchdog office of the Interior Department says an agency assistant secretary broke federal ethics rules by holding official meetings with an old employer. Tuesday's report from Interior Inspector General Mark Lee Greenblatt addressed allegations by Interior Assistant Secretary Douglas Domenech. The Interior official twice convened meetings with his old employer _ a conservative Texas-based policy group _ on litigation between the group and Interior. The Interior Department says Domenech has received additional ethics training since then. It says the agency considers the matter closed.
POT POSSESSION-LINCOLN
Jury acquits Texas man of pot charges in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Texas man accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska has been acquitted of drug charges. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Edward Babb, of Houston, was found not guilty Friday of possession for sale and other charges. Court records say a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy stopped Babb and another man on Sept. 18 last year on Interstate 80 in Lincoln after seeing their rental truck cross onto the shoulder. A search of the truck turned up 645 pounds of marijuana.