Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

MCDONALD'S STABBING-ABDUCTION
Oklahoma man in Arkansas custody after stabbing, abduction
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested in Arkansas after allegedly stabbing his supervisor at a McDonald's in eastern Oklahoma and abducting his wife and 2-year-old daughter. Police in Fort Smith, Arkansas, say 32-year-old Derek Martin Perez was arrested early Wednesday at a motel and his wife and daughter were found unharmed. Perez was wanted in the Tuesday afternoon stabbing of 36-year-old James Coble following an altercation between the two at the fast food restaurant in Muskogee. Perez is being held without bond in Sebastian County, Arkansas.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING-CONWAY
Police: Conway officer on leave accidentally shoots man, 18
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a Conway police officer who is on military leave accidentally shot an 18-year-old man when he was trying to clean his firearm. Conway police say the officer's gun accidentally discharged and the teen was struck once on Friday. A police spokeswoman says the teen's injuries aren't life-threatening. Arkansas State Police agents are investigating the shooting and will forward their findings to prosecutors to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.
OFFICER KILLED-ARKANSAS
Arkansas officer 'ambushed and executed,' police chief says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine why a 35-year-old man approached a patrol vehicle in a college town in northwest Arkansas and fatally shot a police officer at point blank range. Police say Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. Police said they don't know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer. Carr's death was one of three killings of police officers nationwide in a two-day period.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTINGS BY POLICE
AP Exclusive: Accidental shootings show police training gaps
SEATTLE (AP) — Law enforcement officers across the U.S. accidentally fire their weapons every year, and experts say it’s because of a lack of training. An Associated Press review found accidental shootings occurred in recent years at law enforcement agencies small and large and at the local, state and federal level. They sometimes injured officers, suspects or bystanders, or even caused deaths. While countless officers safely perform their duties every day, some experts say even a small number of accidental shootings is unacceptable because they are preventable.
TIMBER PLANT-ARKANSAS
Canadian firm announces mass timber plant in Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — A Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer that Walmart has invested in is spending $90 million to open a plant in Arkansas. It will be the company's first plant in the United States. Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation announced Monday it will purchase, retrofit and equip a former steel plant in Conway and create 130 new jobs at the facility. The plant is set to open in mid-2021 and will source softwood lumber from Arkansas-grown southern pine trees. The first customer of the facility will be Walmart, which is building a new home office in Bentonville.
AP-US-ACCIDENTAL-SHOOTINGS-BY-POLICE-SCHOOLS
Accidental shootings raise questions about arming teachers
SEATTLE (AP) — As the U.S. looks for ways to respond to mass shootings at schools, some say more people should carry guns, including teachers. But a close look at unintentional shootings by law enforcement officers raises doubts about whether more guns would help keep students safe. An Associated Press investigation documented 1,422 unintentional shootings by officers at 258 agencies since 2012. Twenty-two occurred at schools. Experts note that law officers get more specialized firearms training than most but say it’s still insufficient.