Last Full moon of the decade happening at 12:12 a.m. (EST) on 12/12

Tonight, the last full moon of 2019, also called the “Cold Moon,” will brighten up the sky at 12:12 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, so at 11:12 p.m. on 12/11 in the ArkLaTex.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, Native American tribes nicknamed it, the “Full Cold Moon” to signify the coming of the cold winter season. Another nickname they’ve given it is the Long Nights Moon because it rose near the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. It also fits since tonight’s full moon will sit above the horizon longer than most other moons.
If you’re a fan of numerology, the number 12 has plenty of significance including: 12 months in a year, 12 hours on the clock, the number of disciples Jesus had, and for some, it signifies a time for new beginnings and positive changes.
For those wanting to catch a glimpse of the final full moon, Mother Nature has given us clear skies and cold temperatures in the upper 30s.
Coincidence or not, this Celestial event is set to be a beautiful sight to remember just before the Geminid meteor shower on Friday night.
