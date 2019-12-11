LA woman accused of setting fire to boyfriend’s house

WINN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana woman is accused of setting fire to her boyfriend's house after he told her and a teenager to move out.
Now Courtney M. Weaver, 25, and Tristen James Hill, 18, are being held in the Winn Parish Jail in Winnfield.
She faces was booked at 1:50 p.m. Dec. 6 on one count each of simple arson and child desertion, booking records show.
He already was in custody after having been booked at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 11 on an unrelated charge. Hill now also faces a charge of accessory after the fact to simple arson, the Louisiana fire marshal’s office reports.
The fire happened the afternoon of Nov. 4 in 500 block of Brewer Road in the Winn Parish village of Dodson.
Witness statements and evidence at the scene led authorities to believe the fire started on the front porch and had been intentionally set.
Investigators with the fire marshal’s office learned that Weaver and Hill had been staying with Weaver’s boyfriend at the Brewer Road residence.
On the day of the fire, there was an argument during which the homeowner told Weaver and Hill to move out.
Witness statements indicate Weaver set the fire as she left the home with her child and belongings, according to the statement from the fire marshal’s office.
And during an interview with investigators, Hill allegedly admitted to seeing Weaver set the fire as they left the residence.
