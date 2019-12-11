Gradual warm up with quiet weather to end this week

(KSLA) - The weather has gone back to being quiet for a few days across the ArkLaTex. There will not be any rain, but rather plenty of sunshine for a few days. There will also be a gradual warm up. By next week, we will have our next weather maker push through. This will bring in more rain and cool temperatures back down.
Through the evening, the temperatures will once again get cold. It will not be as cold as yesterday, but still enough to grab a jacket as you head out the door. Those temperatures will be falling out of the 40s to the upper 30s. It will be nice and clear, so at least you will not have to worry about any rain.
Overnight, the temperatures will fall to the upper 20s in a few select areas and the lower to mid 30s everywhere else. I would grab a coat as you head out the door in the morning. You still will not have to worry about pipes overnight, but I would recommend bringing in any plants or pets if possible. It will be clear with no rain around. The weather will be off to a nice start for your Thursday.
Thursday and Friday will have a few clouds at times, but I do not expect any rain. Thursday has a better chance to have a few more clouds, but by Friday, there should be more sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will warm up to the upper 50s, while Friday will warm up to the lower 60s. It will be good weather to end the week on.
Over this upcoming weekend, the weather will be typical for mid December. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but still not rain. Temperatures will rise to the mid 60s. Sunday, there should be a few more clouds, and I have a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s.
Monday is when we are expecting our next cold front. This one will not be as strong. We will have a good bit of rain, along with maybe a storm or two. Rain chances are up to 70%. Temperatures will cool down once again by Tuesday next week to the lower 50s. At least we will have all weekend to enjoy before the rain returns!
Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
