Fire heavily damages house in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a Shreveport house Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were summoned to Frederick Street at Jewella Avenue at 6:03 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Three minutes later, the first firefighters on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the roof on the right side of the structure, said Skip Pinkston, chief of special operations and safety for the Shreveport Fire Department.
“The home had utilities. We are unsure if it was a vacant home or not.”
Two dozen firefighters had the blaze in the 3700 block of Frederick under control by 6:18 p.m.
The structure sustained heavy fire damage in the front and attic and heat and smoke damage throughout, Pinkston said.
No injuries were reported.
