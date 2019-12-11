Coach O named SEC Coach of the Year

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley and Josh Auzenne | December 11, 2019 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 11:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has been named the SEC Coach of the Year according to league offices.

Orgeron has guided the Tigers to a 13-0 mark and the 2019 SEC Championship.

Orgeron has complied a 38-9 mark in 47 games as LSU’s head coach. He’s won 10 games against Top 10 teams including a school-record five in 2019. Orgeron and the Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against Top 10 teams.

Of Orgeron’s 38 wins, 29 have come by double-figures, 16 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 and 10 of those were against opponents ranked in the Top 10.

The Tigers are 13-0 for only the second time in school history and LSU will bring a 14-game winning streak into its CFP National Semifinal game against fourth-ranked Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.

