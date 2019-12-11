‘Christmas in Roseland’ returns to the American Rose Center

The event is back for its 36th year

December 11, 2019

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Christmas is just a few weeks away — but the American Rose Center is already getting into the holiday spirit.

The gardens are open to the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 29 until Dec. 15th. The last car will be admitted at 9:30 p.m.

Their encore nights will be every evening from Dec. 16 until Dec. 23.

New events and features this year include the following:

  • Friday, Dec. 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: local author book signing
  • Saturday, Dec. 14th: Red River Street Rod Association Show
  • Every Friday & Saturday: Marshmallow Station. Purchase tickets for $1 and roast a jumbo marshmallow in their new roasting station.

Returning events include:

  • Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m: Attractions Night. An interactive celebration of local attractions will be available for guests to discover.
  • Saturday, Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m: Ha, Ha Holiday Wacky Hair Station: Guests can get their wacky Christmas hairdo courtesy of Chemistry Hair Salon and enjoy a unique craft table with stickers, stamps, cards and more courtesy of Certus Direct.
  • Sunday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m: Veterans, Active Military and First Responders will get in free of charge (other guests in car should be prepared to pay).
  • Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m: Adopt A Pet Night. Local rescues will be at Christmas in Roseland helping animals in need find their fur-ever homes.
  • Monday Dec. 23: Candlelight Singalong. The gardens will close out their season with a candle-lit singalong.
  • Photos with Santa will be available in the gardens every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Photos cost $10.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 per carload. Children ages 2 and below get in for free. You can purchase tickets at the gate with cash and cards are also accepted in their gift shop.

Group rates are $100 per minibus (up to 25 people), $200 per charter bus (26+ people). Call 318-938-5402 and ask for Carol to make a group reservation.

You can stop by the Shreveport Chick-fil-A location to pick up a $5 off carload admission coupon with the purchase of a kid’s meal while supplies last.

