‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive to be held on Dec. 11

‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive to be held on Dec. 11
The second annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Carthage Fire/Police Station, 321 W. Panola St.
By KSLA Digital Team | December 11, 2019 at 9:01 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 9:02 AM

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Will you help give the gift of life?

The second annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Carthage Fire/Police Station, 321 W. Panola St.

Donations will be taken through 6:30 p.m. this afternoon.

2nd Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 Carthage Fire / Police Station 321 W. Panola...

Posted by Carthage Fire Department on Sunday, December 8, 2019

Donors will get a special Dallas Mavericks ticket offer and a thank you gift.

For more information, call Belinda Murphy at (903) 574-4513. For more information on donating, visit carterbloodcare.org.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.