‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive to be held on Dec. 11

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Will you help give the gift of life?
The second annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Carthage Fire/Police Station, 321 W. Panola St.
Donations will be taken through 6:30 p.m. this afternoon.
Donors will get a special Dallas Mavericks ticket offer and a thank you gift.
For more information, call Belinda Murphy at (903) 574-4513. For more information on donating, visit carterbloodcare.org.
