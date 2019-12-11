Authorities say they may have found remains of missing man

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Skeletal remains found in Lincoln Parish may be those of a missing 47-year-old man, authorities say.
The discovery was made near Cook Road east of Ruston, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Detectives and a K-9 team that specializes in detecting human remains then thoroughly searched the woods where the discovery was made.
“Evidence recovered at the scene leads deputies to believe the remains belong to Jeff Norsworthy, who was reported missing in May of 2019,” according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’ Office.
Representatives of the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services laboratory are assisting with the investigation.
DNA analysis will be conducted on the skeletal remains at the FACES lab at LSU in Baton Rouge to confirm the man’s identity.
