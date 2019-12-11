Authorities identify man found shot dead along Claiborne Parish roadway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man found shot dead along a country road in Claiborne Parish.
The body of Jason Staples was found on Hoodtown Road (Louisiana Highway 533) at LA 146, according to Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey. A called was made regarding the discovery of the body around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities thought they were dealing with a fatal-hit and run and began investigating it as such. However, investigators discovered that he had been shot once in the head.
According to Sheriff Bailey, the victim is a Ruston native who is in his 40s who now lives and works in Homer.
Staples’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Arkansas for an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.