WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches ISD police officers react after child brings meth to elementary school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday, the affidavit in support of the removal of four children from the home of their mother, Shatoya Doggett, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy were found last week became a matter of public record in the Nacogdoches County District Clerk’s office.
It was reported one of the children, a 10-year old boy, brought approximately 16.4 grams of methamphetamine to school. The report says the child also tested positive for meth.
On Friday, as reported earlier, 8 children and 4 staff members at Fredonia Elementary came in contact with or ingested the meth. All were tested. At least one child tested positive for meth.
Today, Nacogdoches ISD Police officer Carolyn Meredith and Chief Sandra Murray gave their reaction to the case to Donna McCollum.
