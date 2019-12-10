Two dead in crash on Hwy 19 north of Athens

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were killed in a crash north of Athens on Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened just before 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 19 at County Road 3907 north of Loop 7 in Athens.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirms at least one person died as a result of the crash. DPS later confirmed two people died.
DPS said the two vehicles involved were a 2011 Mitsubishi and a 1997 GMC. They said more information would be released as it became available.
