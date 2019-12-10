SWAR prison escapee back in custody

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - In all, it was less than 24 hours of freedom for an Arkansas prisoner after escaping from a state lockup in Texarkana on Monday morning.
Charles Hausner, 37, was escorted in the Miller County Correctional Facility on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 10. he escaped from the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center.
"We have a whole lot of enemies," Hausner said. "I didn't feel comfortable. I went to my counselor several times and he just ignored me."
Hausner was serving a three-year prison sentence on drug charges. He is now facing an additional five years for escape. He will be transferred from Southwest Arkansas Community Correctional Center to a maximum-security prison.
“At one point I gave him a letter stating I wasn’t comfortable with him being my counselor and he gave the letter back to me,” Hausner said.
Officials say that Hausner escaped while on an outside work detail and was captured in less than five miles from the work location. Officials believe he acted alone in his escape.
Just after 8 a.m., Miller County dispatchers received a call of a man fitting the description of the escapee walking on the railroad tracks in Genoa, Arkansas.
"He said he had been out in the weather all night and was cold and wet," said Miller County Deputy Phillip Ray.
Deputy Ray answered the Call and located the subject walking down County Road 295.
"I expected him to run, but when I called him over to me and he came right over that he wasn’t going to put up much of a fight. He was ready to get in some dry clothes and have a meal.
