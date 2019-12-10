Escapee wounded during officer-involved shooting in north Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are investigating after a suspect was shot Tuesday afternoon in north Bossier. It happened around 1:30 p.m. off West Viking Road behind Benton Road.
According to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, inmate Norman Clay Guthrie Jr. stole a work truck from the Webster Parish School Board after walking off a detail Monday. He later ditched the vehicle at the truck stop off Interstate 20 in Haughton and was picked up by an unnamed person.
Marshals tracked Guthrie overnight and were involved in the high-speed chase that came to an end on West Viking Road.
He apparently tried to use a vehicle to run over officers. They shot him to halt the vehicle.
Guthrie became upset yesterday after learning his release date wasn’t until March. He was under the impression that he’d be released much sooner.
Guthrie, of the 700 block of Kilgore Road in Plain Dealing, was serving time for aggravated battery, domestic abuse and battery, theft of a vehicle and failure to appear in court.
He was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive.
There is no further information at this time.
KSLA will keep you updated on air and online, as more details become available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.