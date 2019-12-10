State football semifinals schedule

State football semifinals schedule
By Caleb Beames and KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 9, 2019 at 6:03 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 3:08 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The road to state has one more stop for three East Texas teams.

Carthage, Paul Pewitt and San Augustine all advances to the UIL football semifinals.

A win this week will put them in a state title game at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. Here are the schedules.

Thursday Dec. 12

2A DI

San Augustine vs Refugio @ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium 7:00 p.m.

*** Winner plays winner of Post vs Valley View Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday Dec. 13

4A DI

Carthage vs Lampasas @ Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney 7:30 pm

*** Winner plays winner of Springtown vs Waco La Vega Dec. 20 at 11 a.m.

3A DII

Paul Pewitt vs East Bernard @ Waco ISD Stadium 7:30 p.m.

*** Winner plays winner of Canadian vs Gunter Thursday Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.