State football semifinals schedule

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The road to state has one more stop for three East Texas teams.
Carthage, Paul Pewitt and San Augustine all advances to the UIL football semifinals.
A win this week will put them in a state title game at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. Here are the schedules.
Thursday Dec. 12
2A DI
San Augustine vs Refugio @ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium 7:00 p.m.
*** Winner plays winner of Post vs Valley View Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Friday Dec. 13
4A DI
Carthage vs Lampasas @ Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney 7:30 pm
*** Winner plays winner of Springtown vs Waco La Vega Dec. 20 at 11 a.m.
3A DII
Paul Pewitt vs East Bernard @ Waco ISD Stadium 7:30 p.m.
*** Winner plays winner of Canadian vs Gunter Thursday Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
