Rain comes to and end, but temperatures struggle to warm up

(KSLA) - The weather will soon go back to being quiet and will be on a slight warming trend through the weekend. The strong cold front has passed and will pull the rain with it as it moves away. The sunshine will be back as we finish the week.
This evening, the rain will come to an end. There will be a few lingering showers near sunset, then will quickly end by nightfall. If you have any late evening plans, you will not need any rain gear.
You will still need to bundle up though! Temperatures will continue to fall through the rest of the day and overnight. Most of the ArkLaTex will be in the 30s this evening and overnight. Some places will fall to the upper 20s for a brief time. There will also be a slight breeze so it will feel a few degrees colder than the actual temperature.
As you start your Wednesday, it will be nice and sunny. Temperatures will start off in the lower 30s. So, you will need a coat to keep you warm. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 50s. The sunshine is a big reason for that. So, you will need your sunglasses too. It should be a nice day!
Thursday and Friday will have a few clouds at times, but I do not expect any rain. Thursday has a better chance to have a few more clouds, but by Friday, there should be more sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will warm up to the upper 50s, while Friday will warm up to the lower 60s. It will be good weather to end the week on.
Over this upcoming weekend, the weather will be typical for mid December. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but still not rain. Temperatures will rise to the mid 60s. Sunday, there should be a few more clouds, and I have a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s.
Monday is when we are expecting our next cold front. This one will not be as strong. We will have a good bit of rain, along with maybe a storm or two. Temperatures will cool down once again by Tuesday next week to the lower 50s. At least we will have all weekend to enjoy before the rain returns!
Have a great week, and stay warm!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
