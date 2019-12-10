Person struck, killed while pushing disabled vehicle on Cherokee County highway

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Bullard woman was struck and killed while helping push a disabled vehicle on a Cherokee County highway on Sunday.
According to DPS, the driver and passenger of a disabled 1998 Chevrolet S-10 were pushing it in the southbound lane on FM 346, southwest of the city of Bullard, on Sunday at about 10:09 p.m. The preliminary crash report indicates, the driver of a 2009 Ford Fusion, identified as 24-year-old Dakota Aaron Kinnett, of Bullard, was traveling southbound on FM 346 and initially didn’t see the disabled vehicle.
The driver of the Ford swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid hitting the car. According to DPS, the Ford missed the car but did strike one of the people pushing the vehicle. The person, identified as 35-year-old Lanika Michelle Russell, was taken to a hospital in Tyler where she later died.
DPS reported the crash remains under investigation.
